New band uniforms donated to South Bay students

Posted at 1:04 PM, Sep 10, 2021
SOUTH BAY, Fla. — Christmas came early on Friday for students at Rosenwald Elementary School in South Bay.

Each student from the school's band received a special gift. All 30 of them were given brand new uniforms to wear at their next gig.

The kind donation was made possible through the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office and local farmers at U.S. Sugar.

"A uniform represents that authority and that responsibility and I wanted to make sure that these kids had that and know what that feels like. It’s very important for the psyche, especially in young children," said PBSO Sgt. Jonny Ortiz.

After the surprise, they all tried on their new uniforms and marched around school and put on an impromptu performance for students and teachers.

