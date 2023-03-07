Student found with kitchen knife at Pahokee Middle-Senior High School

PAHOKEE, Fla. — A student at a Pahokee school was found in possession of a kitchen knife on campus, the school district said Tuesday.

Police with the Palm Beach County School District investigated the incident at Pahokee Middle-Senior High School after receiving a tip through the Fortify Florida app.

According to a call to parents and guardians, the kitchen knife was removed from the student's backpack without incident.

Officials said the student found in possession of the knife was taken into custody and may face criminal charges, in addition to discipline outlined in the Student Code of Conduct.

The school district said they want to stress that some items that are appropriate at home, such as a kitchen knife, are strictly forbidden on campuses.

Below is the full letter that was sent to parents and guardians regarding the incident: