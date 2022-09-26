Watch Now
Shooting in Pahokee sends 2 men to hospital

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS if you can help investigators
PBSO, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Posted at 2:12 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 14:12:03-04

PAHOKEE, Fla. — Two men were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a shooting in Pahokee, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting in the 900 block of Bacom Road at 12:11 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives were at the scene investigating Monday afternoon.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

