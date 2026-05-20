Pahokee families graduate from literacy program aimed at closing reading gap in the Glades

PAHOKEE, Fla. — Ten Pahokee families completed a five-month program designed to strengthen reading skills for both parents and children, marking the first graduating class of "The Family Literacy Program."

The two-generation learning approach addresses critical literacy needs in the Glades region, where nearly half of third graders read below grade level.

WATCH BELOW: Families graduate from literacy program in Pahokee

Families graduate from literacy program in Pahokee

"We know that the parents are really children's first and most important teachers," Megan Bob, the senior director of programs at the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County, said.

The program paired parents and children together through shared learning academies and literacy activities over five months, building an educational foundation that starts at home.

"We do about a 30-minute lesson with the parents about how they can support their kids, and then we go put it into action," Bob said.

For one father in the program, the experience changed how his family approaches reading together.

"They did a tremendous job as far as Megan teaching us, showing us the basics of reading and how to make it fun as a family," the father said.

His son said the experience left a lasting impression.

"It was really fun when I walked up with my mom and my daddy," the son said.

One mother said the program had a meaningful impact on her child's confidence.

"It gave him more confidence in himself," the mother said.

By the end of the program, families who were initially uncertain had become eager participants.

"It's been really exciting to see their love of reading grow that when the first time I came they were kind of weary, like what, what's she gonna have us do, and then by the end the first question they asked me. 'What book are we gonna read tonight?'" Bob said.

Anthony Williams, 8, said the program made a difference for him.

"It improves my productivity, and like we always have fun," Anthony said.

Anthony's father said he hopes the program returns.

"I would say bring it back next year," he said.

The program was made possible through a partnership between Boldin Community Impact, Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County, U.S. Sugar, and the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin counties.

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