Nik Kayler tribute to be held ahead of fishing tournament on Lake Okeechobee

Andrew Ruiz
5:29 AM, Jan 25, 2018
CLEWISTON, Fla. - The fishing community will pay tribute to a fisherman that died during a tournament earlier this month. 

Fishing League Worldwide says prior to resuming Thursday’s tournament events, they plan to honor fisherman Nik Kayler.

Kayler went missing on Jan. 4 after he was thrown overboard from his vessel. His body was found six days later. 

His co-angler Bill Kisiah survived the incident, but friends and family remain devastated. 

The league said the decision to resume the tournament this week was a tough one, but say it's what Kayler would have wanted.

Prior to the tournament starting around 7:20 a.m. there will be a tribute at the Roland & Mary Ann Martins Marina & Resort in Clewiston.

The tribute will include a "man overboard" signal of three blasts of an air horn followed by a single vertical flare.

A "Light Up The Dike" vigil was also held Jan. 24 to remember Kayler.

