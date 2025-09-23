NFL stars return to return to their hometown of Pahokee for unveiling of mural

PAHOKEE, Fla. — They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but the images on the Pahokee mural might be worth more.

A mural painted by local kids is showcasing the city of Pahokee's history, culture, and NFL stars.

WATCH BELOW: 'It shows they recognize the greatness you do here,' NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Rickey Jackson tells WPTV

NFL stars return to their hometown for unveiling of mural

As the mural was unveiled Tuesday, kids took their seats and one walked up to the podium to share how the sign make him feel.

“When I see the 'Welcome to Pahokee' sign, it makes me happy, because it makes me feel like home," the boy said.

Pahokee is a small town with a population of just over 5,000 residents, making it one of the smaller cities in Palm Beach County. However, they've produced some big gems, like former NFL running back Anton Smith and NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Rickey Jackson.

"Pahokee for me stands for hardworking and gritty people,” said Smith.

"I grew up here, I was born and raised here in the hospital here. Pahokee just means everything,” said Jackson.

This afternoon, the former NFL stars returned home for the unveiling of the Pahokee mural.

"I was so excited, because now we get to show people who Pahokee is,” said 10-year-old Houston Tolbert, one of 27 local kids who painted the mural to celebrate the city's culture, history, and creativity.

"They played for colleges, won NFL Super Bowl rings, and now Rickey Jackson is a Hall of Famer,” said Tolbert.

Before Jackson became a Hall of Famer, he learned the game of football at the Pahokee Park District, which has a football field named after him.

"It means a lot, it shows they recognize the greatness you did here, and it gives the kids a chance to see that it's possible,” said Jackson.

One of the kids who grew up looking up to the former Saints star is Anton Smith, who says he never tires of seeing Mr. Jackson and returning to his beloved hometown.

"Just coming back here and seeing a lot of familiar faces. This is great, the people who played a role and made this happen, I thank them and look forward to more things in the future,” said Smith.