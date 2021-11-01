Man stabbed to death Sunday morning in Pahokee

PAHOKEE, Fla. — A man was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning in Pahokee.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies responded to the 8000 block of Doveland Drive just before 5 a.m.

Deputies found the victim, whose name has not been released, suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital then to a trauma hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Barbera said detectives are investigating the stabbing as a homicide.

Investigators said the motive for the attack is unclear.

No arrests have been made.