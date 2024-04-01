Man hit by gunfire in Pahokee while sitting in vehicle, later dies

PAHOKEE, Fla. — A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in Pahokee, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Rardin Avenue shortly after midnight.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies learned that a man was hit by gunfire while sitting in a vehicle in the 100 block of Carver Place, just east of Rardin Avenue.

The injured man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives arrived at the scene to investigate the fatal shooting.

The sheriff's office said no suspect or motive is known at this time.