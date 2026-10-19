Long-delayed Pahokee affordable housing project back under construction, completion targeted for 2027

PAHOKEE, Fla. — A push from a Pahokee resident at a recent county commission meeting is shining new light on a long-delayed affordable housing development that local leaders say remains badly needed across the Glades.

Consuela Cunningham Benjamin traveled to West Palm Beach to urge county leaders to make it a priority to complete the Everglades Townhomes project.

WATCH BELOW: Long-delayed affordable housing project back on track

Long-delayed Pahokee affordable housing project is back on track

"Pahokee, Florida is my hometown. I was born and raised in Pahokee, Florida," Consuela told commissioners. "I joined the military, served in the Army in hopes of returning home to adequate housing."

She said affordable housing remains difficult to find in the community.

The Everglades Townhomes project is expected to bring 60 affordable rental units to Pahokee, but Consuela noted the development has faced years of delays.

"It has yet to be completed, has taken five years to complete, and still is not complete," she said. "We are an underserved community in the Pahokee area, and we should be put first."

Consuela called on county and state leaders to step in and help move the project across the finish line.

"I'm therefore asking our county and state leaders to make completing Everglades townhouses a priority and work with the city of Pahokee on a clear recovery plan with responsible oversight and qualified development partners, identify funding, measurable milestones, and realistic completion time," she said.

After hearing her concerns, commissioners directed county staff to provide an update on the project and discuss what options may be available moving forward.

To find out what has caused the delays, WPTV turned to Carlos Serrano, deputy director of Palm Beach County's Department of Housing and Economic Development.

According to Serrano, the Everglades Townhomes development will consist of 60 townhome-style rental units for households earning no more than 60% of the area's median income.

For a household of four, that income limit is approximately $77,000 annually.

"There's a substantial need for affordable housing in Pahokee and throughout the Glades region of the county," Serrano said. "It's one of the areas of the county that for many years had suffered from disinvestment and deteriorating housing conditions, and 60 affordable rental housing units would go a long way towards helping meet the need in Pahokee.

However, Serrano said the biggest delay came after construction was already underway when the dispute turned into a legal fight.

The dispute stalled construction for over a year and a half.

"More recently, the developer has got a new contractor on board," Serrano said. "That new contractor has mobilized, commenced construction in August, and as we speak, construction is underway on the project again."

When asked what message he had for residents waiting for the project to be completed, Serrano responded, "Hold on, it's coming," Serrano said. "We're back underway. Construction is moving along and is projected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027."

A visit to the site shows visible progress. Some of the buildings have been painted and have windows and doors installed, while work continues on other structures.

Residents told WPTV they are eager to see the project finished.

"You want them to hurry up?" WPTV asked John Wilson.

"Yes, please," the resident replied.

Former South Bay Vice Mayor John Wilson said the housing shortage extends beyond Pahokee.

"We need action, we need visibility," Wilson said.

Serrano said Everglades Townhomes is only one of several affordable housing projects planned for the Glades. He pointed to the proposed One North Lake development in Pahokee, which would add 50 affordable apartment units, as well as the planned Calusa Pointe project in Belle Glade, which is expected to include approximately 160 affordable apartments.

"We want to meet the local housing needs there," Serrano said. "This is an area that has acute housing needs, so the county works with both its municipal partners out in the Glades area as well as private industry and financial institutions to try to pull together these deals and see some housing come out of the ground that can help serve local residents."

WPTV also reached out to every commissioner with the City of Pahokee over the past three weeks seeking answers about the project. As of publication on Monday evening, none had responded.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.