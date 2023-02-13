Family of Pahokee man stabbed to death seeking charges filed in case

PAHOKEE, Fla. — Calls for justice were loud and clear Monday morning outside State Attorney Dave Aronberg’s office.

On Halloween 2021, relatives said their loved one Demetrius Newkirk, Jr. went out to a party with friends. After he came home for the night, they said, he was stabbed and died on the way to the hospital.

Newkirk’s cousin, Kenneth Peterkin, said he believes he knows who is responsible.

“Basically, he became deceased, he lost his life by being stabbed by his girlfriend that we know of,” Peterkin said. “We are trying to figure out why PBSO dragged its feet, why Aronberg hasn’t even looked into this case. It’s almost like they swept my cousin under the rug. And I also found out she’s a corrections officer. We’re just looking for justice.”

And clarity about what happened in the Pahokee apartment that led to someone dead.

“This kid has never had an act where he just jumped on a woman and he has had previous girlfriends and he has never done that,” Peterkin said.

WPTV reached out to the state attorney’s office to find out what the holdup is with their investigation. They issued the following statement:

“It is our understanding that it is a pending investigation by law enforcement. We do not have the case and we are unable to comment about it. We are sorry for the family’s loss and expressed our condolences to the family today.”

We also circled back with PBSO staff who say they delivered an initial investigation in this case to the State Attorney’s Office that was sent back, right now it’s still listed open as detectives look for more evidence.

In the meantime, a test of patience for the grieving crowd.

“We’re still at odds because we’re trying to figure out why the PBSO, the detective who has this case hasn’t done anything, the State Attorney’s Office, hasn’t reached out to her, no one has reached out to her or the father about what happened to their son,” said Peterkin.

While the case is still open, detectives said they are still collecting evidence and encourage anyone with info to give them a call.