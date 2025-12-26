Dirt bike rider traveling at 'high rate of speed' killed after collision with car in Pahokee

PAHOKEE, Fla. — A man riding a dirt bike was hit and killed Thursday evening in Pahokee, according to deputies.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the fatal crash occurred at 5:38 p.m. on Lake Avenue.

Investigators said the victim, identified as Joshua Jones, 39, was riding an "unroadworthy" 2021 Yamaha YZ450F dirt bike northbound on Lake Avenue at a "high rate of speed".

At the same time, a 59-year-old woman was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger southbound on Lake Avenue to eastbound on East Fourth Street.

The sheriff's office said that as the Charger was turning, the front of Jones' dirt bike impacted the right side of the Dodge Charger.

Jones was ejected from his dirt bike and later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Charger was not injured in the collision.