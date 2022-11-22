Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Pahokee

PAHOKEE, Fla. — The Palm County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Pahokee.

The incident occurred Monday around 12:30 p.m. along Daniel Lane and Amaryllis Avenue.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the shooting was targeted and investigators do not have a suspect or motive at this time.

Family members at the scene identified the victim as 45-year-old Telvis Lawlor.

“My nephew is gone now, he has two children but we don’t know what happened, the only thing we know is that he’s dead,” Elizabeth Joseph said.

While the search continues for leads in the case, she hopes someone with information will come forward.

“No one knows anything. The police officers asked who it was he was in an altercation with but no one seems to know anything, said Joseph.