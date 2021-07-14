Watch
Tienorris Brown: Teen arrested in connection with Belle Glade homicide

He is charged with first-degree murder, firing a weapon in public
Posted at 5:08 PM, Jul 14, 2021
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — A teen is accused of fatally shooting a man in Belle Glade last Friday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

PBSO said the suspect, 19-year-old Tienorris Brown, was located and arrested Wednesday.

The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in the 900 block of SW Avenue H.

Detectives said the victim, which identity has not been released, was found dead at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Brown was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and charged with first-degree murder and firing a weapon in public.

