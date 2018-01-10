Shooting at Belle Glade grocery store injures woman

Scott Sutton
6:28 AM, Jan 10, 2018
20 mins ago

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a woman was injured after a gunman shot into a Belle Glade business Tuesday night.

AP GraphicsBank
Copyright Associated Press

BELLE GLADE, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a woman was injured after a gunman shot into a Belle Glade grocery store Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the Glades Food Market located at 364 Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard West.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a woman was hit in the leg, but the injuries are not life threatening. 

PBSO did not have a description of the shooter.

Please call Crime Stoppers 1-800-458-TIPS (8477) if you can help in the case.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top