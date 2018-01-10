Shooting at Belle Glade grocery store injures woman

BELLE GLADE, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a woman was injured after a gunman shot into a Belle Glade grocery store Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the Glades Food Market located at 364 Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard West.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a woman was hit in the leg, but the injuries are not life threatening.

PBSO did not have a description of the shooter.

Please call Crime Stoppers 1-800-458-TIPS (8477) if you can help in the case.