BELLE GLADE, Fla. — One person was killed in a Monday night shooting in Belle Glade, deputies said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place just before 9 p.m. in the 200 block of Southwest Fifth Street.

Deputies said when they arrived they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

No suspect or motive for the fatal shooting has been released.

The name of the victim has not been released.