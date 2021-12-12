Man fatally shot in Belle Glade, suspect questioned

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — A man was shot and killed in Belle Glade Sunday.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 9 a.m. deputies responded to the 13000 block of W Avenue A and located the victim.

The male shooting suspect was still at the scene and is being questioned by deputies. All people involved in the shooting are accounted for.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.