Man convicted of fatally shooting 2 brothers in car

Double shooting happened in Belle Glade

Associated Press
5:17 AM, Dec 22, 2017
5:18 AM, Dec 22, 2017

Alton Johnson

PBSO

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida has been convicted of fatally shooting two brothers as they sat in a car.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 31-year-old Alton Johnson was found guilty Thursday of two counts of second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces up to life in prison at a March 28 sentencing.

Prosecutors say Johnson ambushed Ricardo and Antwon Terrell on a Belle Glade street in February 2016, using a rifle to fire 31 rounds into their vehicle.

Defense attorneys say Johnson was acting in self-defense, because Ricardo Terrell had threatened to kill Johnson and his family.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top