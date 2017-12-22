Man convicted of fatally shooting 2 brothers in car

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida has been convicted of fatally shooting two brothers as they sat in a car.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 31-year-old Alton Johnson was found guilty Thursday of two counts of second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces up to life in prison at a March 28 sentencing.

Prosecutors say Johnson ambushed Ricardo and Antwon Terrell on a Belle Glade street in February 2016, using a rifle to fire 31 rounds into their vehicle.

Defense attorneys say Johnson was acting in self-defense, because Ricardo Terrell had threatened to kill Johnson and his family.