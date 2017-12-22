Man convicted of fatally shooting 2 brothers in car
Double shooting happened in Belle Glade
Associated Press
5:17 AM, Dec 22, 2017
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida has been convicted of fatally shooting two brothers as they sat in a car.
The Palm Beach Post reports that 31-year-old Alton Johnson was found guilty Thursday of two counts of second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces up to life in prison at a March 28 sentencing.