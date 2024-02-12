Large mulch fire near Belle Glade 'expected to burn for a while,' Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A large brush/mulch fire was causing a substantial amount of smoke in western Palm Beach County on Monday.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the fire, which was first reported at 11:34 a.m., was burning in the 9000 block of Brown's Farm Road southeast of Belle Glade.

Strong winds from the southwest were pushing the smoke eastward.

#PBCFR is on scene of a large brush/mulch fire in Browns Farm Road, southeast of Belle Glade. Strong winds are pushing the smoke to the east. This fire is expected to burn for a while. We will provide updates. pic.twitter.com/6VBVWPssD3 — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) February 12, 2024

Fire Rescue officials said 18 units were assigned to the fire.

"It is expected to burn for a while," Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said in a statement.