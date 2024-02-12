Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion The GladesBelle Glade

Actions

Large mulch fire near Belle Glade 'expected to burn for a while,' Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says

18 units assigned to fire
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
A large brush/mulch fire southeast of Belle Glade was causing a substantial amount of smoke on Feb. 12, 2024.
Posted at 2:35 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 14:36:48-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A large brush/mulch fire was causing a substantial amount of smoke in western Palm Beach County on Monday.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the fire, which was first reported at 11:34 a.m., was burning in the 9000 block of Brown's Farm Road southeast of Belle Glade.

Strong winds from the southwest were pushing the smoke eastward.

Fire Rescue officials said 18 units were assigned to the fire.

"It is expected to burn for a while," Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said in a statement.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.