'It's terrible': Community reflects on recent shootings in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — A terrifying experience this weekend for a Belle Glade woman who said she was nearly killed.

Four men jumped out of their car and started firing at her, according to deputies.

This comes after a recent triple shooting on Saturday at a Marathon gas station in Belle Glade.

Deputies say one person was killed and two others were hurt.

Belle Glade 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Marathon gas station in Belle Glade Cassandra Garcia

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Belle Glade the very next day on reports of another shooting.

Investigators say a woman was confronted by Desmond Porter and three other men.

The group allegedly hopped out of their car and started shooting at the woman.

The report says she then ducked into her vehicle and "heard several rounds hitting her car."

Deputies say the woman was not hit, but she told them she believes this was targeted because she knew the victim in a recent homicide case.

"That brings a lot of anxiety to the people that reside here in our community," said Tammy Jackson-Moore.

She is the co-founder of Guardians of the Glades, an advocacy organization that advocates for many issues in Belle Glade, Pahokee and South Bay.

WPTV "We are a happy community, and I just want us to remain happy," said Tammy Jackson-Moore.

When it comes to violence in her city, Moore acknowledged, "It is targeted, people know what they're doing, and they know who they're trying to get after."

Others who are born and raised in Belle Glade agree.

"Things like that happen all the time," said Gorge Viera.

In spite of the violence, residents said their community is tight-knit and they feel safe.

"We are a happy community, and I just want us to remain happy," said Moore.

PBSO arrested Desmond Porter and charged him with attempted murder.

As for the three other men, no arrests have been made.