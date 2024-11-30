3 injured in shooting at Marathon gas station in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Three people have been injured, one critically, in a shooting at a Marathon gas station off SW 16th Street in Belle Glade Saturday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

When Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units arrived on the scene at around 12:15 p.m., all victims were found meeting trauma alert criteria and were transported to a Palm Beach County Trauma Center by trauma hawks.

No identities have been released on the victims or a suspect, and the motive remains unclear.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.