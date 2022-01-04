Watch
Investigation underway after fire at former campus of Gove Elementary

An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a commercial structure fire in Belle Glade.
Posted at 7:57 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 07:57:36-05

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a commercial structure fire in Belle Glade.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning on the former campus of Gove Elementary School inside a portable classroom.

Firefighters said when they arrived the entire building was on fire.

It took crews 15 minutes to get it under control and more than an hour to put it out.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Palm Beach County Bomb and Arson Task Force are on scene and have begun their preliminary investigation.

