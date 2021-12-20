Ice skating rink opens in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Belle Glade is offering something new for kids and families this holiday season. An ice-skating rink is now open in Town Square.

Almost everywhere you look decorations are sprinkled on the grass, strung from light poles, and Town Square in Belle Glade has been transformed into a Winter Wonderland.

WPTV

"I think it's pretty cool," said De'rria McFarland, a fourth grader at Rosenwald Elementary.

The city's Christmas tree was officially lit Sunday night, and for the very first time Belle Glade has built an ice-skating rink to help put everyone in the Christmas spirit.

"It's been a joy for us to see these kids smile like they are," said Steve Wilson, Mayor of Belle Glade.

WPTV

It's also an opportunity for kids to try something different.

"A lot of time they tell us Mr. Mayor we need more activities in the Glades, and we're trying to find those activities and trying to find things they really like," Wilson said.

On Monday, third, fourth and fifth graders from Rosenwald Elementary took advantage of gliding across the rink after winning a math brain bowl competition.

"We offered every principal in the Glades region an opportunity to have their kids come here this week," said Mary Evans, Belle Glade's Public Relations coordinator.

WPTV

It's a unique opportunity being offered for everyone, over the next two weeks, to provide students and families the ability to grow and experience something new.

"When our babies are happy, we are happy," Wilson said.

"We don't really get a chance to ice skate in Florida because it's like a hot type of state, so I think this can really get us in the Christmas spirit," McFarland said.

The ice rink will be open to the public on December 20-22 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Then, from Dec 23-24 and 26-31 it will be open from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. On Christmas Day, the rink will be open from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.