Glades Central football team continues to rebuild while keeping undefeated momentum

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The football season is heating up, and not many undefeated teams remain. But if you're Glades Central, you are one of the very few still hanging on to an amazing season.

WPTV Reporter John Barron spoke to the Raiders, who are 5-0 this season when the past two seasons they finished with only two wins.

"It's really about game planning," Glades Central Senior Jerry Alcindor said. "We come in every week, we prepare ourselves, we get ready, we know what we are doing."

This 5-0 start fits perfectly with this year's motto- to "rebuild".

"We've still got a long ways to go," Glades Central Coach Omar Haugabook said. "The rebuild is not going to be done in one year. It's going to take a while. But, we're on the right path."

With a new head coach under the main headset, he’s helped change this team's outlook.

“The fan base has been coming back, they’ve been coming back a lot," Haugabook said. "I see a lot of rebuild shirts in the stands. Social media, the love and support has been great.”

But he credits these players. Specifically, those in the trenches.

“It all starts in the trenches, offensive and defensive line," Glades Central Senior Sadler Soles said. "But I gotta give credit to my running backs. My running backs have been putting it on this year.”

As the Raiders get ready for a shot at 6-0, they hope a win at home this week will sweeten the victory.

