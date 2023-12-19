Watch Now
Fire extinguished at Gove Elementary School in Belle Glade

Smoke coming from building when crews arrived
Posted at 10:20 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 22:43:41-05

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire Monday evening at an elementary school in Belle Glade.

The fire occurred at Gove Elementary School at about 6:15 p.m., located at 1000 Southeast Avenue G.

When crews arrived, they said smoke was showing from the front of the building.

They started a search of the building while simultaneously fighting the fire. A fire rescue spokesperson said they did not find anybody inside the school.

The fire was brought under control within about 20 minutes. A fire investigator was notified and will seek to learn what caused the blaze.

It's unclear how much of the building was damaged.

No other details were immediately available.

