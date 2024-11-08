Fighting extreme heat: Where to get free trees this weekend

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Even though the worst of the extreme heat is behind us this year, warm temperatures are a way of life in South Florida.

The National Weather Service said this summer will go down as the fifth warmest summer for Palm Beach County, the fourth warmest summer for Fort Pierce, and third warmest summer for Vero Beach

Trees not only play an integral part in combating the heat, but they also serve another important purpose.

"It's helping to prevent stormwater runoff because it's slowing the fall of rain, " said Josh Weiner with Community Greening.

This weekend, Community Greening, a non-profit dedicated to creating more green space in South Florida, is doing a free tree giveaway in Belle Glade for area residents.

The giveaway begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Glades Pioneer Park on Southwest 16th Street.

The group is passing out 200 free trees. The trees are avocado, mango, mulberry, and paradise trees.

The tree giveaway is made possible through a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA Environmental Justice Grant is awarded to underserved and overburdened communities to help them carry out environmental and climate justice activities.