Fatal shooting investigated near Belle Glade market

Victim taken to hospital, later died
Posted at 9:39 AM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 09:40:08-04

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — A man was killed after a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a shooting near Bobby's Market, located at 300 block of Southwest Sixth Street, just before 5 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they located a man suffering from gunshot wound(s). The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Detectives arrived to investigate this shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

