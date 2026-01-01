Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver hit in August wrong-way crash in Belle Glade has died from his injuries

Jorge Fermin, 57, died from injuries sustained in August crash
A driver hit in a wrong-way crash in August has died from injuries sustained in the accident, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Jorge Fermin, 57, was pronounced dead on Dec. 31.

According to the accident report, Fermin was driving westbound on Southern Boulevard in Belle Glade on Aug. 10 when another driver, 24-year-old Lon'quinten McFadden, was improperly driving eastbound and failed to yield, striking Fermin's vehicle.

McFadden was pronounced dead at the scene. Fermin was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center with critical injuries.

