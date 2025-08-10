One dead following early morning car crash in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Today at around 6:39 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) units responded to the 33000 block of State Road 80 in Belle Glade for a reported vehicle accident with fire.

Upon arrival, crews did not observe any flames coming from the vehicles. They noted heavy damage had occurred to both vehicles.

Occupants were trapped in one of the vehicles, and PBCFR crews had to extricate them from the vehicle.

PBCFR paramedics stabilized the patients and noted that one of the patients was a trauma alert.

The patient was flown by helicopter to a local area hospital for further treatment.

Authorities confirm that, unfortunately, one person was pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.