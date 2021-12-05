Authorities seek to locate missing 83-year-old Belle Glade man

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is looking to locate a missing Belle Glade man.

Mendez Deans, 83 was last seen in the 500 block of SE 6th Drive in Belle Glade on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

He was wearing a beige baseball hat, jeans with rips and rubber slippers.

He is described as Black with gray hair, standing 6' tall and weighing 150 lbs.

He may be in a 1995 dark green Chevrolet Silverado with Florida tag number 941RPE.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact FDLE at 888-356-4774 or the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3000. You can also dial 911.