Accused gunman, 86, in fatal shooting at sugar cane facility faces judge

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An 86-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his employer after being fired from his job at a sugar cane facility near Belle Glade made his first appearance in front of a Palm Beach County judge Tuesday.

Felix Cabrera was arrested Friday on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting at the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Cabrera had been instructed to clock out Friday morning and not return to work.

When Cabrera, who had worked there for 31 years, asked to remain on the job for another year but was told no, he pulled a gun out of his pocket and shot the 67-year-old victim multiple times, killing him, detectives said.

Trey Herbert/WPTV

Deputies arrived and took Cabrera into custody.

The victim, who lived in Martin County, was not identified.

A judge ordered that Cabrera remain in jail without bond. He also appointed the public defender's office to represent Cabrera and ordered him not to have contact with the victim's family or any witnesses.

Cabrera was scheduled to return to court in 30 days.