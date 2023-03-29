9 people hospitalized after chemical incident at Belle Glade plant

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — At least nine people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday following a chemical incident at a produce facility in Belle Glade.

A spokesman for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews responded to Pioneer Growers, located in the 200 block of Northwest Avenue L, just after 8 a.m. for "potential chemical and hazardous conditions."

"Workers came in and, shortly thereafter, saw a large white fog coming from the back side of this plant," said Capt. Tom Reyes, the public information officer for PBCFR. "It was in the air and the wind was taking it to the south and to the west."

Fire rescue crews immediately evacuated the plant, and nearby Belle Glade Elementary School and Lake Shore Middle School were placed on a precautionary lockdown.

Reyes said the chemical involved was chlorine dioxide, which is used in the chilling system for vegetables that are stored at the facility.

"Chlorine dioxide by itself is not an especially toxic or dangerous material," Reyes said, adding that it can, however, irritate your respiratory system.

By 8:22 a.m., fire rescue crews had stopped the leak and the white fog had started dissipating.

21 employees complaining of discomfort were evaluated at the scene by paramedics, and nine were taken to a local hospital. Reyes said their levels of exposure to the chlorine dioxide are unknown at this time.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said atmospheric tests on the air surrounding the plant and local schools have come back negative for the chemical.

Pioneer Growers has contacted the company that services the chilling system, and that company will come to the plant to conduct any final repairs.