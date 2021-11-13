Watch
3 men shot in Belle Glade

Victims expected to survive
Posted at 2:59 PM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 14:59:18-05

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Three men are recovering after being shot in Belle Glade last night.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the 500 block of 4th Street at 8:13 p.m. Friday, where they located three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three men were transported to a local hospital.

They are all expected to survive.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division responded to investigate further.

There is no information on a suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone that may have witnessed the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

