2 dead after triple shooting in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Two people were killed and another injured after a triple shooting Sunday night in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies responded to shots fired in the 300 block of Southwest 6th St. just after 9 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a 41-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds.

Two other men, ages 46 and 58, were also found at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Barbera said the 46-year-old man died of his injuries while being treated at a hospital.

The 58-year-old gunshot victim is in critical condition.

Investigators said the motive for the shootings is unknown.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.