Watch
NewsRegion The GladesBelle Glade

Actions

2 dead after triple shooting in Belle Glade

Third victim in critical condition
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
PBSO Logo
Posted at 12:03 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 12:03:55-04

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Two people were killed and another injured after a triple shooting Sunday night in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies responded to shots fired in the 300 block of Southwest 6th St. just after 9 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a 41-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds.

Two other men, ages 46 and 58, were also found at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Barbera said the 46-year-old man died of his injuries while being treated at a hospital.

The 58-year-old gunshot victim is in critical condition.

Investigators said the motive for the shootings is unknown.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right