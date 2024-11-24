1 dead after vehicle crashes into canal off State Road 880 near Belle Glade

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a car crashed into a canal off State Road 880 near Belle Glade Sunday morning.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR), units responded at around 8:15 a.m. to a vehicle in a canal at the 29000 block of State Road 880.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirms the driver made it out of the car, and the passenger was trapped inside.

When PBCFR dive units located the occupant, they were confirmed deceased at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.

