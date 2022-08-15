Watch Now
1 dead, 2 injured in Belle Glade triple shooting

2 victims expected to survive Sunday afternoon shooting
Posted at 12:33 PM, Aug 15, 2022
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Deputies were investigating a triple shooting in Belle Glade that left one person dead and two others injured.

The shooting occurred about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Northwest 11th Street.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said three males were wounded and taken to a hospital.

Barbera said one of the victims died, but the other two were expected to survive.

Detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.

