3 hurt after train hits truck in western Palm Beach County

Wreck occurs near Hendry County line
Officials said three people were injured after a train hit a truck Tuesday morning in western Palm Beach County.
Posted at 12:32 PM, Apr 06, 2021
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Officials said three people were injured after a train hit a truck Tuesday morning in western Palm Beach County.

The incident occurred at Miami Canal Road and Rogers Road near the Hendry County line just before 9:30 a.m.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said when crews arrived they found the truck on its side and the train stopped at the scene.

Authorities said one person was transported to a local hospital by Trauma Hawk.

Two additional patients were also taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

