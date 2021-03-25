Menu

Truck carrying natural gas catches fire on Florida's Turnpike

All lanes of Turnpike reopened near mile marker 147
Derek Lowe/WPTV
Deputies block the Okeechobee Road exit at Florida's Turnpike after a truck carrying natural gas caught fire.
Florida's Turnpike exit closed at Okeechobee Road
Posted at 9:21 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 23:45:50-04

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — All lanes of Florida's Turnpike reopened in St. Lucie County after a truck carrying natural gas caught fire.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-wheel truck carrying natural gas caught fire on the right shoulder in the northbound lanes Wednesday night near mile marker 147.

St. Lucie Fire Rescue received a report of the fire at 7:48 p.m.

All lanes were blocked for a period of time while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

The fire has been extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

