Trailer detaches from truck, fatally injures motorcyclist on Indian River Drive

Posted at 1:02 PM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 13:02:36-05

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died as a result of a crash Saturday on Indian River Drive in St. Lucie County.

At 4:11 p.m., two motorcycles, each with a driver and a passenger, were traveling southbound on Indian River Drive, north of Midway Road.

A pickup truck pulling a trailer was headed northbound on Indian River Drive, when a trailer detached from the truck and traveled into the path of the motorcycles and collided with them.

The driver of the one of the motorcycles, a 60-year-old Port St. Lucie man, was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The case is still pending investigation.

