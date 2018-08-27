St. Lucie Public Schools employee among the injured in Jacksonville shooting

Th St. Lucie County School District has confirmed that an employee of the district was one of the injured in today's shooting in downtown Jacksonville.

Dalton Kent, 22, was injured in the shooting, the district has confirmed. He teaches 11th grade history and is an assistant varsity basketball coach at Treasure Coast High School.

He was shot in the shin during the rampage and is OK. He is currently on his way home from Jacksonville.

The District has released the following statement:

"St. Lucie Public Schools is aware that an employee attending the qualifying event for the Madden 19 Tournament in Jacksonville sustained a non-life-threatening injury at the event. We extend our thoughts and prayers to all those impacted by this tragedy."

