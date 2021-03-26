Menu

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to begin using Taser-activated body cameras

Taser-activated cameras to be in use by October
Meghan McRoberts, WPTV
St. Lucie County Tasers
Posted at 11:35 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 11:35:14-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office will be the first law enforcement agency on the Treasure Coast to implement Taser-activated body cameras.

The new equipment was unveiled Friday during a news conference at the Indian River State College Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex auditorium.

St. Lucie County commissioner Chris Dzadovsky said the county was able to use CARES Act funding to pay for body-worn cameras and Tasers, helping take some of the burden off taxpayers.

The sheriff's office is currently developing policies and procedures for more than 330 deputies that will use the equipment.

Law enforcement will begin receiving training with the Tasers in May. Body-worn camera training will start in July.

Officials said the taser-activated cameras will be in use by October.

Hester said the body-worn cameras are not a "cure-all" but increase transparency and the effectiveness of training.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office becomes the 24th sheriff's office in Florida to implement body-worn cameras.

