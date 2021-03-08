St. Lucie County seeks input on public transit future

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — St. Lucie County is seeking input as they develop future routes and services for the public transit system.

The county said they are working to create a transit network that meets the needs of residents, businesses and visitors.

Officials said they are evaluating the county's existing public transportation services and working to optimize service for everyone.

The St. Lucie County Transit Route Optimization Study is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Click here if you would like to provide feedback on the St. Lucie County public transit system.

The public has until April 1 to share their opinions.