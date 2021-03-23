Menu

St. Lucie County offering summer camp scholarships

Program based on income eligibility
Posted at 1:49 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 13:49:57-04

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County is offering summer camp scholarships to eligible households starting April 1.

Officials said applicants must be county residents and meet certain income guidelines.

Income eligibility is based on household size and must be at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.

Income guidelines are below:

  • Household Size of 1: Income limit of $25,520
  • Household Size of 2: Income limit of $34,480
  • Household Size of 3: Income limit of $43,400
  • Household Size of 4: Income limit of $52,400
  • Household Size of 5: Income limit of $61,360
  • Household Size of 6: Income limit of $70,320
  • Household Size of 7: Income limit of $79,280
  • Household Size of 8: Income limit of $88,240

The county said a household is defined as an individual or group of individuals living together as one economic unit regardless of relation.

Scholarships will be awarded on a first-come, first-qualified basis with limited spots available.

Officials said preference will be given to households who are working or currently enrolled in school.

Click here to learn more and how to apply.

