Menu

Watch
NewsRegion St Lucie County

Actions

St. Lucie County launches assistance grant program to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
generic image
Generic image of cash money
Money.jpg
Posted at 7:08 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 19:15:25-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — St. Lucie County Commissioners announced Wednesday the launch of a grant program that can help provide economic relief to small businesses in the county that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The St. Lucie Recovers Small Business Assistance grants program is a locally-fund phase with grants up to $10,000, which do not have to be repaid.

The grant will be allocated on a first-come, first-qualified basis to qualifying businesses, according to county officials.

To qualify, businesses must have no more than 50 employees and a total revenue of less than $5 million, which will be subjected to funding availability.

Small businesses with annual revenues greater than $5 million that had a reduction in annual revenue of more than 40 percent will be eligible for grants up to $20,000.

County officials said that businesses that did not receive funding through other federal, state, or local programs related to COVID-19 will be given priority.

For more information about eligibility requirements, as well as a checklist of documents needed before completing the online application, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right