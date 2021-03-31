St. Lucie County launches assistance grant program to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — St. Lucie County Commissioners announced Wednesday the launch of a grant program that can help provide economic relief to small businesses in the county that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The St. Lucie Recovers Small Business Assistance grants program is a locally-fund phase with grants up to $10,000, which do not have to be repaid.

The grant will be allocated on a first-come, first-qualified basis to qualifying businesses, according to county officials.

To qualify, businesses must have no more than 50 employees and a total revenue of less than $5 million, which will be subjected to funding availability.

Small businesses with annual revenues greater than $5 million that had a reduction in annual revenue of more than 40 percent will be eligible for grants up to $20,000.

County officials said that businesses that did not receive funding through other federal, state, or local programs related to COVID-19 will be given priority.

For more information about eligibility requirements, as well as a checklist of documents needed before completing the online application, click here.