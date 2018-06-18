Semi catches fire on the Turnpike in St. Lucie County

Scott Sutton
7:46 AM, Jun 18, 2018
A semi caught fire early Monday morning on the Turnpike southbound in St. Lucie County.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - All lanes are back open after a semi caught fire early Monday morning on the Florida Turnpike southbound in St. Lucie County.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said the call came in at 5:40 a.m., closing all southbound lanes. The fire was out by 6:25 a.m. and contained to the trailer.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene and spotted a large hole in the side of the trailer and some of the items it was hauling spilled onto the road.  

All lanes were back by 7:26 a.m.

The cause of the fire has not been released. 

