Watch
NewsRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Treasure Coast High School student arrested after having loading firearm on campus

Loaded .22 Taurus firearm found in backpack
items.[0].image.alt
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Port St. Lucie police cruiser generic 2022
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 14:23:53-05

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie said a tenth-grade student is in custody after he was caught with a loaded firearm on a school campus Friday morning.

At about 9 a.m., a school resource officer was conducting a perimeter check of Treasure Coast High School and spotted three male students walking onto campus after classes had already begun.

Police said the resource officer informed school administration, who spoke to the students and smelled an odor of marijuana.

School administration conducted a search of the students' backpacks and located a loaded .22 Taurus firearm in one backpack.

No additional firearms were located.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy in the case.

Investigators said the teen faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property, carrying a concealed firearm and grand theft of a firearm.

The weapon was reported stolen in Indian River County in October 2020, according to police.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.