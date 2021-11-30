St. Lucie Co. Tax Collector's office closed due to power outage on Walton Road in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Walton Road location of the St. Lucie County Tax Collector's Office will remain closed today, November 30, and tomorrow, December 1, due to a power outage that is causing major issues with their computer and phone systems.

St. Lucie County residents who had appointments for service at that location can go to the Fort Pierce location at 2300 Virginia Avenue or the Tradition location at 10264 SW Village Parkway to receive service.

Florida Power and Light crews are working to restore systems and Tax Collector Chris Craft is confident that the Walton Road office will be reopened at 9 a.m. on Thursday, December 2.