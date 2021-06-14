Search continues for person of interest in Port St. Lucie toddler's shooting

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police on the Treasure Coast continue to look for a person of interest Monday in connection with the shooting of a two-year-old child over the weekend.

There is a fresh coat of paint on a stairwell inside the Evergreen Condominium Complex.

Over the weekend, a mother came down the steps at the complex, clutching her two-year-old child who had been shot in the head.

"Horrible what people are doing these days. I don’t know what’s going through peoples minds," said resident Debbie Richards.

Richards has lived in the complex along U.S. 1 for 16 years and said an incident like this is out of character for the community.

"Anybody who would shoot a little baby has to have no self worth in this world at all," Richards said.

At last check, the child was listed in critical condition at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

No one has been arrested, and police have been looking for 21 year-old Mohamad Faiyaz, who they say was present at the time of the shooting.

"It’s kind of shocking that this happened. It was out of nowhere," another resident said.

That resident who lives close to the shooting scene, but did not want to be identified, believes there were two children living in the apartment.

"I’m just concerned about the little boy. I don’t know how sick he is right now or what’s going on with him but a shot to the head can’t be good," the resident said.

Anyone with information that can help detectives is asked to call 911 or the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001.