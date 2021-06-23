Watch
Port St. Lucie seeks feedback on Port District projects

What used to be the Riverwalk area in Port St. Lucie, is now considered part of "The Port" -- an area the city hopes will attract residents and visitors.
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jun 23, 2021
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The city of Port St. Lucie is asking for its residents to chime in on what areas in the Port District they want developed.

The city tweeted a survey Wednesday asking residents to share what projects they would like to see along the river.

To fill out the survey, click here.

