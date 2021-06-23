Port St. Lucie seeks feedback on Port District projects

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The city of Port St. Lucie is asking for its residents to chime in on what areas in the Port District they want developed.

The city tweeted a survey Wednesday asking residents to share what projects they would like to see along the river.

The City of Port St. Lucie has long recognized the value of the North Fork of the St. Lucie River and we need your input on which projects to prioritize in The Port District.



Please take a few moments to fill out this survey ➡ https://t.co/MO8uO2XRtU



Thank you! 👏 pic.twitter.com/wTjwWeAnoT — Port St. Lucie (@CityPortStLucie) June 23, 2021

To fill out the survey, click here.