Port St. Lucie police warn of fraud scam targeting the elderly

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are warning about a scam that took thousands of dollars from an elderly man.

According to police, the victim reported that he received a phone call stating he won the Mega Millions. He told police that over the course of several months he sent over $100,000 to different locations in New York and Florida.

The victim was embarrassed and decided not to notify police immediately, officials said.

Detectives are following the leads and asking people to have conversations with their elderly family members.

"They’ve worked hard their whole life. Don’t let others take advantage of their trusting nature," police said.