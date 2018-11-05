Port St. Lucie police post flyers at bars at area bars hoping for answers in road rage shooting

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Port St. Lucie Police worked into the night Friday to search for people who know anything about the road rage shooting that injured a 3-year-old girl.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday. Presley was shot in the head while in the back seat of her car by another driver, and is in a medically induced coma in the hospital, but stable.

Police believe the victim’s car unintentionally cut off the shooters car before the shooting in the 1000 block of SE Bywood Avenue.

Friday night, police went to various bars in the city to post fliers with all of the information they have so far about the road rage shooting.

Since it happened on a weekend night, they’re hopeful people out this weekend might know something.

This effort comes after police spent the day taking phone calls with tips. They went to other businesses like coffee shops and gas stations to post more fliers. But still, no arrest.

Unfortunately, Sgt. Joe Norkus said they keep finding people who have heard nothing about the shooting. That keeps them motivated to keep spreading the word until the plea for information gets to the right person.

“As we were passing out fliers earlier this week, people said they didn’t know about it. And this was already a couple days into the story, into the incident. So, we are going to expound on that and follow up where we can…That child did nothing wrong and anytime you have a child where something like this happens it goes right to the heartstrings.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in this case. The Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers is offering an additional cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this case.